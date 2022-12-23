GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $438,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $57.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

