GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.