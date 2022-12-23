GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.28 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.