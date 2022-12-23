Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 4,384 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

