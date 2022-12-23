Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after buying an additional 46,232 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,850,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

TSCO stock opened at $213.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

