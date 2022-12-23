Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92.

