The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

