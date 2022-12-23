Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $157.04 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $128.66 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

