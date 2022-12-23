Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 5,000 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72.

Nutanix Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

