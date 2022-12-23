Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 5,000 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72.
Nutanix Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Nutanix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutanix (NTNX)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.