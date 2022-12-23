VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total transaction of $404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,192,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $203.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.