Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $126,945.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 193.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,854,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,277 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 211.8% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 174.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 861,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 547,619 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 206.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

