FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Jonathan Reeve Sells 350 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.18. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

