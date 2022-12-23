VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares in the company, valued at $134,569,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.43 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day moving average of $184.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

