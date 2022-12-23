John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director James J. Sanfilippo Sells 2,689 Shares

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $932.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

