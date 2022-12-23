Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Van H. Beckwith Sells 9,006 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

