Msd Capital L. P Sells 57,177 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $169,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 0.3 %

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

