Msd Capital L. P Sells 57,177 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $169,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 0.3 %
Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
