Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director James Pat Hickman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) Director James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Pat Hickman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, James Pat Hickman sold 420 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $10,063.20.

On Thursday, December 1st, James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $277,950.00.

On Friday, November 25th, James Pat Hickman sold 200 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $5,102.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.