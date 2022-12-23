NSUR COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $30,799.38 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

