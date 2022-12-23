Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $163.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

