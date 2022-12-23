Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Yum China were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China Trading Up 0.4 %

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE YUMC opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.