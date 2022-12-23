Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

