Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in McKesson were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in McKesson by 72.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK stock opened at $381.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $236.84 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.