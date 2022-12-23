Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after buying an additional 342,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.62 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.