Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GNL opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

