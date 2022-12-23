Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
