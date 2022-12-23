NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

