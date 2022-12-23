Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

