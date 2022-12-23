Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,745 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

