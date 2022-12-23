Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.