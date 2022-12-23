BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 62.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

NICE stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $312.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day moving average is $200.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

