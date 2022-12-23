Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

