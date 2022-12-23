Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $97.19 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18.

