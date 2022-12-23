SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 238,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 134,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.6 %

SLB stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

