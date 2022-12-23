Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 678,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

