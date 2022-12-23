Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

