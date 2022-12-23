BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 70,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 499.3% in the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.46 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

