Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $64,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $352.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.56. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.23.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

