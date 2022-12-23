Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.