Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

UPS stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

