SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 207 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Shares of SYK opened at $241.77 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

