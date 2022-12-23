VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

