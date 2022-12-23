Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $146.07 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

