Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

