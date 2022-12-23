Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 644 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 35.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

