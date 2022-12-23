Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456,168 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Masco by 153.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 72.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

