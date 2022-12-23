Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,986 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

