BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Corning by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Corning by 53.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 197,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 68,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,587,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,400,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 39,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

Corning stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.