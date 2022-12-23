Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

