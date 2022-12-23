Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.13 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

