Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $504,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $531.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

